First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,268.7% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 160,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,480,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

