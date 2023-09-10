Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,340,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 131,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,167 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 898.0% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,482 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $285.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

