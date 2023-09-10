QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 56,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,636,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,370,000 after purchasing an additional 265,668 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 81,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average of $117.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.