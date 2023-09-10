Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Chemed Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $499.76 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $574.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $522.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

