Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) by 16,874.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,337 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned about 0.68% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,466 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 52,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 189,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 72,278 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Performance

DOG opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $38.66.

ProShares Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

