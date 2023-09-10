Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires 134,470 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,470 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 1.3% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned 0.35% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 510,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 108,277 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $9,697,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 195.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 283,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 187,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 681,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 151,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.03 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.