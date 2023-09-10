Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

