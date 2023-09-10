Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,060 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 1.52% of Victory Capital worth $30,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 127.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $113,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $696,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares in the company, valued at $68,929,615.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

VCTR stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

