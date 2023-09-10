Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 17,660 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $550.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.29 and a 200-day moving average of $455.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.55.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

