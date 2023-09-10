Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 12,827 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.30.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.72.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

