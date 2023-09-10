Hillman Capital Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 242.4% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stryker by 12.2% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 10,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Stryker by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $289.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

