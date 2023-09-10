Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys 52,432 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 3.2% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned 0.24% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $18,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

