London Co. of Virginia Sells 22,798 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,798 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.17% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $53,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,392,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $28,359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,031,000 after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $15,613,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,600,000 after acquiring an additional 103,416 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE THG opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.95. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.90 and a twelve month high of $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -124.62%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

