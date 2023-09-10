Hillman Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,749 shares during the quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Western Union worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Union by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after buying an additional 532,441 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $15.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

