Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 26.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Down 2.4 %

EFX stock opened at $196.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.88. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

