Hillman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.1 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.56.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Read Our Latest Report on ZBH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.