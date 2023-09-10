Hillman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

NOW stock opened at $600.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.67.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

