Hillman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 3.3% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after buying an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2,536.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after buying an additional 277,565 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $627.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $686.05 and a 200-day moving average of $673.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $247.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

