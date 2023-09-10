London Co. of Virginia Has $43.60 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $43,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,923,000 after buying an additional 4,177,079 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,208,000 after buying an additional 2,989,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after buying an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $52,110,000. Finally, Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $34,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

