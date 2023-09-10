Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,255 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.68% of Trex worth $36,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trex by 175.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Trex by 36,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Trex by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $76.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

