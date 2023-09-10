Hillman Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,384 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 3.2% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $211.27 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day moving average of $212.79.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.