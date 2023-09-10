London Co. of Virginia Sells 3,606 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.47% of Lancaster Colony worth $82,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 16.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $159.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.72 and a 200-day moving average of $194.61.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.37%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.