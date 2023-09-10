London Co. of Virginia Acquires 21,705 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.35% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $37,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $7,235,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $2,346,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $1,382,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 71.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.