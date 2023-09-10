Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,674 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 3.2% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD opened at $11.32 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

