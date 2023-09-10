Maverick Protocol (MAV) Tops One Day Volume of $5.54 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.82 million and $5.54 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.21102898 USD and is down -8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $5,020,695.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

