London Co. of Virginia Has $163.34 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,541,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in CarMax were worth $163,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

CarMax stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $93.34.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

