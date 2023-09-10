Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $94.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $96.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

