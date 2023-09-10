London Co. of Virginia Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $211,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

SWKS stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.47.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.