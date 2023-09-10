London Co. of Virginia Sells 696 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 2.53% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $89,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White bought 5,916,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,568,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

WTM stock opened at $1,510.25 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,172.00 and a 1-year high of $1,617.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,533.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,446.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 65.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

