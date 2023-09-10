London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,537,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 2.79% of Allison Transmission worth $114,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,514,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after buying an additional 474,287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $13,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,112 shares of company stock worth $1,121,028 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.