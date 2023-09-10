London Co. of Virginia Sells 7,077 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.68% of AptarGroup worth $129,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AptarGroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.41. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.61.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Articles

