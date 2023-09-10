London Co. of Virginia Sells 9,416 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $193,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $216.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.96. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

