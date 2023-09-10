Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fastly by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $185,529.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,419,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,687,137.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $185,529.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,419,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,687,137.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $26,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 467,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,096,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastly

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

