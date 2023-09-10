Stratis 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.84 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001549 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $61.17 million and $3.84 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.85 or 0.06297947 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00036888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,076,617 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.