Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24,801.32

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $10.25 million and $24,801.32 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00144478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00028856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003820 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

