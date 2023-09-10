Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $147.96 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $147.96 million and $16.57 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 577,178,579 coins and its circulating supply is 577,182,557 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

