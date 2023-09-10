Head to Head Contrast: ASP Isotopes (ASPI) vs. Its Peers

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ASP Isotopes to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -116.87% -90.49% ASP Isotopes Competitors -21.17% 0.85% -7.44%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes Competitors 31 330 310 6 2.43

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ASP Isotopes and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 16.55%. Given ASP Isotopes’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A -$4.95 million -2.84 ASP Isotopes Competitors $1.22 billion $32.20 million 13.03

ASP Isotopes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ASP Isotopes competitors beat ASP Isotopes on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.