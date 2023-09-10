Analyzing RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RADCOM and Comcast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADCOM 2.03% 1.51% 1.12% Comcast 5.40% 19.79% 6.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RADCOM and Comcast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADCOM $46.05 million 2.78 -$2.26 million $0.06 144.83 Comcast $121.43 billion 1.53 $5.37 billion $1.58 28.50

Volatility & Risk

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than RADCOM. Comcast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RADCOM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

RADCOM has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comcast has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RADCOM and Comcast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADCOM 0 0 0 0 N/A Comcast 0 7 16 0 2.70

Comcast has a consensus price target of $47.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Comcast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comcast is more favorable than RADCOM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.1% of RADCOM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Comcast shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of RADCOM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Comcast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comcast beats RADCOM on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RADCOM

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance. The company also provides solutions for mobile and fixed networks, such as 5G, long term evolution, voice over LTE, voice over Wifi, IP multimedia subsystem, voice over IP, and universal mobile telecommunication service. It sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and resellers in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Israel. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels. The Business Services Connectivity segment offers connectivity services for small business locations, which include broadband, voice, and wireless services, as well as solutions for medium-sized customers and larger enterprises; and small business connectivity services for international locations. The Media segment operates NBCUniversal's television and streaming business, including national and regional cable networks; the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks; NBC and Telemundo owned local broadcast television stations; and Peacock, a direct-to-consumer streaming service. It also operates international networks comprising the Sky Sports channels, as well as other digital properties. The Studios segment operates NBCUniversal and Sky film and television studio production and distribution operations. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; Osaka, Japan; and Beijing, China. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates Xumo, a consolidated streaming platform. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.