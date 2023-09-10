Critical Comparison: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) & Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF)

Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) and UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Atrium Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. UWM pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Atrium Mortgage Investment pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UWM pays out 800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atrium Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atrium Mortgage Investment and UWM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrium Mortgage Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A UWM 3 6 1 0 1.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UWM has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.85%. Given UWM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UWM is more favorable than Atrium Mortgage Investment.

44.4% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.2% of UWM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atrium Mortgage Investment and UWM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrium Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A UWM 0.41% 14.77% 3.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atrium Mortgage Investment and UWM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrium Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A $0.77 10.19 UWM $1.21 billion 0.40 $41.72 million $0.05 105.60

UWM has higher revenue and earnings than Atrium Mortgage Investment. Atrium Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UWM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UWM beats Atrium Mortgage Investment on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties. Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

