Reviewing OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) & American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpaWorld and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld -2.17% 10.94% 5.77% American Outdoor Brands -5.47% 1.45% 1.11%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

OneSpaWorld has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OneSpaWorld and American Outdoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Outdoor Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.21%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.37%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than OneSpaWorld.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneSpaWorld and American Outdoor Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $714.18 million 1.62 $53.16 million ($0.17) -68.59 American Outdoor Brands $190.98 million 0.65 -$12.02 million ($0.78) -12.13

OneSpaWorld has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands. OneSpaWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Outdoor Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats American Outdoor Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, Kérastase, Restylane, BOTOX Cosmetic, Perlane, Thermage, CoolSculpting, truSculpt 3D, truSculpt iD, and Dysport with various brands offered in the cruise market. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

