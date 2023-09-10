iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) versus Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Financial Contrast

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) and iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Comcast and iliad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Comcast alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comcast 0 7 16 0 2.70 iliad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comcast presently has a consensus target price of $47.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Comcast’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Comcast is more favorable than iliad.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comcast $121.43 billion 1.53 $5.37 billion $1.58 28.50 iliad N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Comcast and iliad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than iliad.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Comcast shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comcast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Comcast and iliad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comcast 5.40% 19.79% 6.33% iliad N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Comcast beats iliad on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels. The Business Services Connectivity segment offers connectivity services for small business locations, which include broadband, voice, and wireless services, as well as solutions for medium-sized customers and larger enterprises; and small business connectivity services for international locations. The Media segment operates NBCUniversal's television and streaming business, including national and regional cable networks; the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks; NBC and Telemundo owned local broadcast television stations; and Peacock, a direct-to-consumer streaming service. It also operates international networks comprising the Sky Sports channels, as well as other digital properties. The Studios segment operates NBCUniversal and Sky film and television studio production and distribution operations. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; Osaka, Japan; and Beijing, China. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates Xumo, a consolidated streaming platform. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About iliad

(Get Free Report)

iliad S.A. provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.