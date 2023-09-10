Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $22.07 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

