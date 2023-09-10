Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,554 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,554 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

