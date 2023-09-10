Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

