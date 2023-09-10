Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases Shares of 204,727 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 204,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,916,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $436.25 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

