Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 66,953 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,953 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter worth $92,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth $249,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,536,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,029,000 after acquiring an additional 243,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $750,520.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 114,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $950,065.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,790.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $750,520.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,404 shares of company stock worth $3,985,331 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIGS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

FIGS Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.69 million, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.07 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. FIGS’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

