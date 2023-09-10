Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
