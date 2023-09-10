Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $221.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

