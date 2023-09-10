Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 193.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 164,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

