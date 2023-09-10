Asset Management Group Inc. Has $12.35 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

